Penguins' Matt Murray: First goalie off

Murray was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports, indicating he will defend the cage on the road versus the Rangers.

Murray is back between the pipes after getting shelled by the Caps on Saturday to the tune of five goals on 28 shots. With the playoffs right around the corner, it appears coach Mike Sullivan might be preparing Murray to be the guy in the postseason, assuming the club can stave off its current rough stretch (2-8-0 in its last 10 games) and hold onto a playoff spot.