Penguins' Matt Murray: First shutout of 2019-20

Murray blanked the Stars on Saturday, making 25 saves in a 3-0 win.

Murray was perfect Saturday after a tough outing in his last start, a 4-2 loss to the Panthers that saw him allow three goals on 21 shots. The shutout victory was Murray's fifth win in his last six games and moved his season record to 6-3-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .918 save percentage.