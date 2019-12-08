Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: First win in month

Murray made 25 saves in a 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

It was Murray's first win since Nov. 9. Yes, he has struggled. And yes, Tristan Jarry has been a better play in the blue paint. But Murray is still a Stanley Cup winner who's athletic, controls rebounds well and has an elite glove. Give him time.

