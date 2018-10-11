Penguins' Matt Murray: Game-time call Thursday
Murray's (concussion) availability to serve as the backup against the Golden Knights on Thursday remains up in the air, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
The fact that the Penguins haven't called up Tristan Jarry yet to serve as the No. 2 for Thursday's clash would seem to be an indication the team is hoping Murray will be available off the bench if needed. Casey DeSmith will be tending the twine versus Vegas, but if Murray can dress for the game, it bodes well for him to return to the crease Saturday against Montreal.
