Penguins' Matt Murray: Gearing up for Game 1
Murray was first off the ice at morning skate as he prepares for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray compiled a 27-16-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage during the regular season and while those were the worst ratios of his young career, it's worth noting he posted a robust .923 save percentage with one win over two starts and three total appearances facing Philadelphia. The 23-year-old will certainly be a popular pick in playoff pools as the Penguins try for a championship three-peat.
