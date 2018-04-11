Penguins' Matt Murray: Gearing up for Game 1

Murray was first off the ice at morning skate as he prepares for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray compiled a 27-16-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage during the regular season and while those were the worst ratios of his young career, it's worth noting he posted a robust .923 save percentage with one win over two starts and three total appearances facing Philadelphia. The 23-year-old will certainly be a popular pick in playoff pools as the Penguins try for a championship three-peat.