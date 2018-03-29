Penguins' Matt Murray: Get starting nod Thursday

Murray will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray will be making his fourth straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 3.76 GAA in his previous four outings. Coach Mike Sullivan would seem to be allowing the netminder to work through this slump in the hopes of having him firing on all cylinders once the playoffs begin. Without a veteran backstop in the organization, the Penguins' chances of three-peating will succeed or fail on the back of Murray.