Penguins' Matt Murray: Get starting nod Thursday
Murray will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray will be making his fourth straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 3.76 GAA in his previous four outings. Coach Mike Sullivan would seem to be allowing the netminder to work through this slump in the hopes of having him firing on all cylinders once the playoffs begin. Without a veteran backstop in the organization, the Penguins' chances of three-peating will succeed or fail on the back of Murray.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...