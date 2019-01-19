Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets back in win column

Murray allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Friday.

The 24-year-old had to be sharp early, as the Penguins took four penalties -- one of which was called against Murray for unsportsmanlike conduct -- in the first 12 minutes of the game. He got through it mostly unscathed, allowing just one goal. Murray was very sharp in overtime as well, helping the Penguins eek out the second point. The 24-year-old has found his groove, winning 10 of the last 11 games with a .944 save percentage. He is 14-6-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage in 22 games this season.