Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets back on winning track

Murray allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Lightning on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was less than five minutes away from a shutout, so yielding two goals was a bit disappointing, but overall, it was a great night for Murray. He saw 16 shots in the first period and stopped them all, allowing the Penguins to build a 3-0 lead. Murray is now 11-2-0 with a .934 save percentage since returning from injury in mid-December. His overall numbers still aren't great, but after a great month and a half, owners don't need to worry about him down the stretch.