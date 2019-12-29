Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets confidence boost
Murray made 44 saves in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Predators.
It was just his second victory since Nov. 9. The game was much closer than the score indicates -- it was tied 4-4 until the 18:57 mark of the third period. Murray has been riding the pine with Tristan Jarry's emergence as a legitimate starter, so this is a great step to help him regain some confidence.
