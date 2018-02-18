Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets fourth straight win
Murray made 29 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
Murray has now won four straight games and hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 4. The Pens are surging, but not courtesy of Murray, who has struggled to find the excellence of his last two postseason runs. Still, he's 8-1-1 in his last nine starts and that's hard to criticize.
