Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets hook against Bruins

Murray stopped eight of 11 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry early in the second period during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

The game featured wild momentum swings -- Boston grabbed a 3-0 lead and chased Murray from the game when David Pastrnak beat him short side on a snap shot from the circle, but Pittsburgh was energized by the goalie change and scored four straight goals to close out the second period, only for the Bruins to regain control in the third. Despite the shaky outing, Murray is still 7-3-1 on the year with a strong 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage.