Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets hook in loss to Flames
Murray gave up five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith to begin the third period in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
The 24-year-old had been on a roll, posting a 2.01 GAA and .947 save percentage over his last five games coming into Saturday, but Murray seemed to be fighting the puck at times in this one before getting the hook. With Pittsburgh right back on the ice Sunday afternoon against the Rangers, look for DeSmith to get the nod and Murray to get a chance to clear his head.
