Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets little help against Devils
Murray stopped 19 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
The netminder wasn't very busy, and the lack of action may have played a factor in the winning goal as Blake Coleman flipped a seemingly harmless shot at the net, only for Murray to lose track of the rebound and leave it sitting in the crease for Coleman to bang home. It's Murray's first regulation loss since Oct. 22, and he's now 9-4-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.