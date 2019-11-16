Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets little help against Devils

Murray stopped 19 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The netminder wasn't very busy, and the lack of action may have played a factor in the winning goal as Blake Coleman flipped a seemingly harmless shot at the net, only for Murray to lose track of the rebound and leave it sitting in the crease for Coleman to bang home. It's Murray's first regulation loss since Oct. 22, and he's now 9-4-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage on the year.