Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets little help against Islanders
Murray stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 2 of their first-round series.
It was a solid effort by the 24-year-old, but the Pens couldn't get anything going against Robin Lehner and the stout Isles' value line corps. The series now shifts to Pittsburgh on Sunday, but Murray may need to take matters into his own hands and deliver better than a merely solid performance if the club is going to climb out of its 2-0 hole.
