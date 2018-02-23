Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets start after five-day break

Murray will tend twine Friday against the Hurricanes, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Murray rides a four-game winning streak into Friday's game, accruing a .940 save percentage and 2.00 GAA in that stretch. The Pens are tearing it up right now too, averaging 4.33 goals per game over their last nine -- winning seven of those matchups. This provides ample support for Murray to record another win, especially since the Canes have just four goals over their last three contest.