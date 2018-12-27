Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod against Red Wings

Murray will be between the pipes for Thursday's home stand versus Detroit, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray is finally starting to play up to expectations, as he is 3-0-0 with a 1.30 GAA since returning from injury. However, with Casey DeSmith also performing well, the Thunder Bay native may have to continue splitting the crease for the time being.

