Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest
Murray will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Panthers, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Murray was a bit shaky in his last outing Tuesday against the Rangers, surrendering four goals on 32 shots, but he did enough to pick up his fourth win of the campaign. He'll look to pick up a fifth consecutive victory Friday against a Panthers club that's averaging 3.40 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.
