Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod for outdoor game

Murray will start in goal Saturday night against the Flyers as part of the Stadium Series event at Lincoln Financial Field, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

According to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, light rain is expected in the area around the 8:00 p.m. ET start time, but the game apparently isn't at serious risk of being delayed or canceled. Still, it might be in the best interest of fantasy owners not to load up on players from either team in daily contests. Provided the weather holds up, Murray will be countered by Brian Elliott and Philadelphia's 18th-ranked offense (2.90).