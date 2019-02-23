Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod for outdoor game
Murray will start in goal Saturday night against the Flyers as part of the Stadium Series event at Lincoln Financial Field, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.
According to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, light rain is expected in the area around the 8:00 p.m. ET start time, but the game apparently isn't at serious risk of being delayed or canceled. Still, it might be in the best interest of fantasy owners not to load up on players from either team in daily contests. Provided the weather holds up, Murray will be countered by Brian Elliott and Philadelphia's 18th-ranked offense (2.90).
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds on to beat Devils•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets hook in loss to Flames•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Guarding goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds McDavid and Oilers at bay•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...