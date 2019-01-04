Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday
Murray will be between the pipes for Friday's home matchup with Winnipeg, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray enters Friday's contest on a 6-0-0 run in which he posted a 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage. The netminder appears to have shaken off whatever was holding him back to start the year, when he registered a 4-5-1 record and 4.08 GAA in 11 outings. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, however, it could be a rough night for the Thunder Bay native, as the Jets are converting at 28.1 percent on the power play (second highest in the league).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...