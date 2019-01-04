Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday

Murray will be between the pipes for Friday's home matchup with Winnipeg, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray enters Friday's contest on a 6-0-0 run in which he posted a 1.48 GAA and .955 save percentage. The netminder appears to have shaken off whatever was holding him back to start the year, when he registered a 4-5-1 record and 4.08 GAA in 11 outings. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, however, it could be a rough night for the Thunder Bay native, as the Jets are converting at 28.1 percent on the power play (second highest in the league).