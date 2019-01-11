Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday

Murray will tend the twine on the road versus Anaheim on Friday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray is riding an eight-game winning streak. Over that stretch, the netminder is sporting a 1.24 GAA and .963 save percentage. The netminder could be facing a light workload, as the Ducks are averaging a league-worst 28.0 shots on goal. Heading into a back-to-back, Casey DeSmith figures to get the net for Saturday's matchup with the Kings.