Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday

Murray will be between the pipes for Friday's road game versus the Sabres, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray bounced back from a disastrous outing versus the Flyers on Saturday with a solid, 21-save victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Thunder Bay native will need to step up his game if the Pens are going to make a run at the postseason. While Murray takes the first game of the Pens' back-to-back, Casey DeSmith figures to get the nod for Saturday's tilt with the Habs.