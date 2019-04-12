Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday

Murray will be between the pipes for Friday's Game 2 road clash with the Islanders, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Murray made 29 of a possible 33 saves (.879 save percentage) in Game 1, his second consecutive contest in which he allowed four goals to find the back of the net in an overtime loss. With the Penguins averaging 3.31 goals in the regular season, the netminder doesn't need to be perfect, but certainly has to stop more pucks from crossing the goal line.