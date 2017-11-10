Murray will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Friday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Murray has struggled for consistency of late, as he is 2-3-0 in his last five outings that include both a one-goal and four-goal performance. Last time these two clubs squared off, the 23-year-old recorded the win, making 20 of a possible 22 saves. There's no doubt Washington will want to send significantly more rubber the netminder's way this time around.