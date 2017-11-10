Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Friday
Murray will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Friday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Murray has struggled for consistency of late, as he is 2-3-0 in his last five outings that include both a one-goal and four-goal performance. Last time these two clubs squared off, the 23-year-old recorded the win, making 20 of a possible 22 saves. There's no doubt Washington will want to send significantly more rubber the netminder's way this time around.
