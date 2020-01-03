Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Saturday

Murray will be between the pipes on the road versus Montreal on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray will take the first game of a Pens' back-to-back since Nov. 21 versus the Islanders. Despite some signs of improvement, the Thunder Bay native still posted a 4.37 GAA and .847 save percentage in his last five outings. At this point, it's pretty clear that Murray has lost the starting job in the Steel City considering he made just three appearances in 12 December matchups. Casey DeSmith will be recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to serve as Murray's backup and allow Tristan Jarry to remain in Pittsburgh and prepare for Sunday's clash with Florida.