Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Murray will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Murray returns to the crease following his five-goal shelling at the hands of the Flames on Saturday, which saw him get the hook. The young netminder needs to be better if the Penguins are going to make a run at the postseason, but his current 2.93 GAA is unlikely to get the job done.