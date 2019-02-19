Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Murray will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Murray returns to the crease following his five-goal shelling at the hands of the Flames on Saturday, which saw him get the hook. The young netminder needs to be better if the Penguins are going to make a run at the postseason, but his current 2.93 GAA is unlikely to get the job done.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...