Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Murray will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tussle with San Jose, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will put his nine-game winning streak up against Sharks netminder Martin Jones who is riding a seven-game winning streak of his own. The 24-year-old Murray is sporting a 1.55 GAA and .953 save percentage since returning from injury, but will be tested by a San Jose offense that is scoring 3.55 goals per game (fifth highest in the league).