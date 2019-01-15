Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Murray will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tussle with San Jose, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray will put his nine-game winning streak up against Sharks netminder Martin Jones who is riding a seven-game winning streak of his own. The 24-year-old Murray is sporting a 1.55 GAA and .953 save percentage since returning from injury, but will be tested by a San Jose offense that is scoring 3.55 goals per game (fifth highest in the league).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...