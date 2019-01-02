Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Murray will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with the Rangers, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will be looking for his sixth consecutive win Wednesday. In his previous five outings, the netminder posted a 1.38 GAA and .959 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native may still get the occasional night off to keep him fresh, but he appears to have retaken his spot as the No. 1 option in the crease for coach Mike Sullivan.