Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Murray will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with the Rangers, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray will be looking for his sixth consecutive win Wednesday. In his previous five outings, the netminder posted a 1.38 GAA and .959 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native may still get the occasional night off to keep him fresh, but he appears to have retaken his spot as the No. 1 option in the crease for coach Mike Sullivan.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...