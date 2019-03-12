Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod
Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Capitals, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Murray was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against the Bruins, stopping 39 of 41 shots en route to an impressive 4-2 victory. The 24-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his 24th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Washington team that's won seven straight games.
