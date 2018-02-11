Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets the nod against St. Louis

Murray will be the road starter versus the Blues on Sunday.

Murray is still looking to turn things around this year, as he has a 2.96 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Things haven't gotten any better since he rejoined the Penguins either, as in his last four contests he has a 3.20 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Blues have scored 2.97 goals per contest, so Murray is going to have to be on his game in this one.