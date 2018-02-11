Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets the nod against St. Louis
Murray will be the road starter versus the Blues on Sunday.
Murray is still looking to turn things around this year, as he has a 2.96 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Things haven't gotten any better since he rejoined the Penguins either, as in his last four contests he has a 3.20 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Blues have scored 2.97 goals per contest, so Murray is going to have to be on his game in this one.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...