Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets the nod against St. Louis

Murray will be the road starter versus the Blues on Sunday.

Murray is still looking to turn things around this year, as he has a 2.96 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Things haven't gotten any better since he rejoined the Penguins either, as in his last four contests he has a 3.20 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Blues have scored 2.97 goals per contest, so Murray is going to have to be on his game in this one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories