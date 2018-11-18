Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets yanked after one period

Murray allowed three goals on 10 shots and was replaced at the start of the second period of Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Casey DeSmith replaced him. Murray got into his own head and his game fell apart. He should rebound, but may need to step up his sessions with the team's sport psychologist. Trying too hard is counterproductive.

