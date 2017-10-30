Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets yanked against the Jets
Murray was pulled in the first period of Sunday's loss to the Jets after he gave up four goals on nine shots.
Winnipeg simply exploded in the first period against Pittsburgh, scoring five times and chasing Murray. The Pens' netminder was starting for the second consecutive night and saw his save percentage drop to .903 with the defeat. He's clearly a workhorse for the Penguins, and while his 7-2-1 record is solid, his rate stats need work. Don't be too concerned, as Sunday was a back-to-back and he had been playing quite well entering action. Look for him to rebound in his next showing.
