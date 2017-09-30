Murray will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh's undisputed No. 1 goalie is winless through two games this preseason, having allowed six goals on 68 shots for a 3.64 GAA and .912 save percentage. Those peripherals are naturally wonky since it's the exhibition, and those with fantasy shares in Murray should feel confident knowing that he's the top option for a Penguins team that has kept the Stanley Cup for two seasons running.