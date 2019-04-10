Penguins' Matt Murray: Getting set for Game 1
Murray was first off the ice at morning skate Wednesday as he prepares to face the Islanders on the road for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Goalie confirmations are rather obvious in the playoffs, as teams will naturally lean on the No. 1 option from the regular season. Murray went 29-14-6 to complement a 2.69 GAA and .919 save percentage through 50 games, and the soon-to-be 25-year-old will be vying for his third Stanley Cup win. The Isles struggled offensively without John Tavares this season, as the divisional foe ranked 22nd in goals per game (2.72).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...