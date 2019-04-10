Penguins' Matt Murray: Getting set for Game 1

Murray was first off the ice at morning skate Wednesday as he prepares to face the Islanders on the road for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Goalie confirmations are rather obvious in the playoffs, as teams will naturally lean on the No. 1 option from the regular season. Murray went 29-14-6 to complement a 2.69 GAA and .919 save percentage through 50 games, and the soon-to-be 25-year-old will be vying for his third Stanley Cup win. The Isles struggled offensively without John Tavares this season, as the divisional foe ranked 22nd in goals per game (2.72).

