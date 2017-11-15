Penguins' Matt Murray: Gives up four in overtime win
Murray allowed four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Sabres.
Murray's team carried play throughout with a 45-32 advantage in shots, but still needed to come back from a pair of two-goal deficits to pull this one out. While he's won 10 times in 16 appearances, Murray hasn't been doing owners any favors in other categories with a 2.98 GAA and .903 save percentage.
