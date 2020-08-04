Murray stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Monday's Game 2.

Murray operated on tight margins for much of the game, as he had to protect a 1-0 lead for 50 minutes before Jason Zucker's insurance tally in the third. Jesperi Kotkaniemi spoiled the shutout late, but Murray got the all-important win to tie the series at one game apiece. The 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals on 62 shots through the first two games of the season. He's shown enough to likely get the nod for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday.