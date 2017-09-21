Penguins' Matt Murray: Gives up trio of goals
Murray allowed three of 22 pucks to find the back of the net in Wednesday's preseason clash with Detroit.
While many will chalk it up to being meaningless preseason action, fantasy owners and Pens fans alike are certainly expecting better out of the newly minted No. 1 in the Burgh. As planned, the netminder left the game after two periods and was replaced by Tristan Jarry -- who didn't fare much better.
