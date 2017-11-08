Murray saved 24 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

The emerging star entered in mediocre form with just a single win, .875 save percentage and 3.71 GAA through his previous four outings, so this was a strong return to form from Murray. He remains a high-end, matchup-proof fantasy asset in all settings, and the 23-year-old netminder should continue to improve his mediocre ratios -- .906 save percentage and 2.90 GAA -- moving forward.