Penguins' Matt Murray: Grabs win over Jackets
Murray turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Despite a patchwork Pens blue line corps in front of him, Murray came through with his best performance in a couple of weeks. The 24-year-old has had an uneven February, going 4-3-1 in eight starts with a 2.87 GAA and .920 save percentage, but he remains locked in as the No. 1 goalie for a Pittsburgh squad looking to make a late charge up the standings in the Metropolitan Division.
