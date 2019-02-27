Penguins' Matt Murray: Grabs win over Jackets

Murray turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Despite a patchwork Pens blue line corps in front of him, Murray came through with his best performance in a couple of weeks. The 24-year-old has had an uneven February, going 4-3-1 in eight starts with a 2.87 GAA and .920 save percentage, but he remains locked in as the No. 1 goalie for a Pittsburgh squad looking to make a late charge up the standings in the Metropolitan Division.