Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Grabs win over Stars

Murray made 22 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 25-year-old has won four straight games, allowing two goals or less in three of them. Murray got off to a poor start last season but has flipped the script in 2019-20, and he boasts a 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage in addition to his 5-2-0 record.

More News
Our Latest Stories