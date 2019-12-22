Penguins' Matt Murray: Guarding cage Saturday

Murray will start Saturday's road game against the Canucks.

Tristan Jarry played Friday, making 26 saves in a 5-2 win over the Oilers, so Murray gets the start in Vancouver. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has only one win since Nov. 12, going 1-2-3 with a .284 GAA and .858 save percentage across his last seven appearances. The Canucks have lost three of four but defeated the Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime Dec. 19.