Penguins' Matt Murray: Guarding goal Saturday
Murray will start in the home net Saturday against the Flames, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Coming off of a pair of impressive showings against the Flyers and Oilers, Murray retakes the net Saturday in search of his third straight victory between the pipes. Calgary is no slouch on the road, owning a plus-17 goal differential and averaging 3.10 goals per game, so Murray may need to come up big again to extend the team's winning streak.
