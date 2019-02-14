Penguins' Matt Murray: Guarding goal Wednesday

Murray will defend the home net Wednesday against the Oilers.

Coming off of a 50-save performance against in-state rival Philadelphia, there seemed little question who would be manning the net. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old netminder hasn't been as good at home of late, owning just a 3.68 GAA and an .888 save percentage in his last four appearances. He should have a decent chance to right the ship against an Oilers club notching just 2.67 goals per game on the road.