Penguins' Matt Murray: Hands Avs first loss in OT

Murray turned aside 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The Avs came into the game undefeated, but Murray made sure they didn't leave that way with some big stops, and he had little chance on the two goals he did allow. The 25-year-old has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage to begin the season.