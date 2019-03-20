Penguins' Matt Murray: Has lost three in a row
Murray took the loss Tuesday despite making 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina.
Murray's third consecutive loss drops his record to 24-12-5 on the year. It's hard to pin any of the losses on the Pens' goaltender, as the team has managed a total of four goals in its past three games. Next up is a tough road date with the Predators on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...