Penguins' Matt Murray: Has lost three in a row

Murray took the loss Tuesday despite making 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina.

Murray's third consecutive loss drops his record to 24-12-5 on the year. It's hard to pin any of the losses on the Pens' goaltender, as the team has managed a total of four goals in its past three games. Next up is a tough road date with the Predators on Thursday.

