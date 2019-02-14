Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds McDavid and Oilers at bay
Murray turned aside 38 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.
The Penguins' netminder allowed only a single goal for the second straight game and has only given up a pair of goals on his last 90 shots. It's been an up and down year for Murray in general, but we all know what the 24-year-old is capable of come playoff time. His record after Wednesday's win is 17-9-1. With back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, expect Murray to get a break at some point over the weekend.
