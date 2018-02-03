Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds off Caps for 17th win
Murray saved 29 of 33 shots during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.
This was a tape-measuring matchup, and Murray did his part to help Pittsburgh pull out the victory. Obviously, it wasn't his sharpest outing, and he now owns an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 2.93 GAA for the campaign. However, there's potential for Murray and the Penguins to hit full stride leading into the playoffs, so this could prove to be a buy-low spot. Current owners should probably remain patient.
