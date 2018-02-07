Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds on for third straight win
Murray allowed four goals on just 25 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vegas.
Once again, Murray wasn't strong, but his offense bailed him out, and he's now won three consecutive outings. The 23-year-old netminder boasts a solid 18-12-1 record, but his .903 save percentage and 2.97 GAA are nothing to write home about. It wouldn't be surprising if he begin to slowly improve those marks over the coming weeks, but fantasy owners would love to see some evidence of improvement sooner than later.
