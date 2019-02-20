Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds on to beat Devils

Murray made 33 saves on 36 shots in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

Murray got pulled in his start against the Flames on Saturday, but bounced back in his next opportunity. Murray improved to 18-10-1 on the year with a 2.94 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Murray has won three of his last four starts, but could face a tough challenge if tabbed for Thursday's meeting with the Sharks.