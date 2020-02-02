Penguins' Matt Murray: Hoping to slow down Ovie
Murray will start Sunday's matinee in Washington, Matt Vensel of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports reports.
Murray draws the unenviable task of trying to slow down the streaking Alex Ovechkin, who comes into this one having potted 11 goals in his last five appearances. After watching Tristan Jarry wrestle away the starting job in Pittsburgh's net earlier this season, Murray is doing his best to get it back, as he enters this high-profile matchup riding a five-game winning streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.