Penguins' Matt Murray: Hoping to slow down Ovie

Murray will start Sunday's matinee in Washington, Matt Vensel of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports reports.

Murray draws the unenviable task of trying to slow down the streaking Alex Ovechkin, who comes into this one having potted 11 goals in his last five appearances. After watching Tristan Jarry wrestle away the starting job in Pittsburgh's net earlier this season, Murray is doing his best to get it back, as he enters this high-profile matchup riding a five-game winning streak.