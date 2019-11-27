Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Hosting Canucks

Murray will start Wednesday's home game against Vancouver, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray will take on a Vancouver team that ranks near the middle of the pack with 3.04 goals per game. Pittsburgh's netminder has gone 0-1-3 over his past four starts, dropping his season record to 9-4-4.

